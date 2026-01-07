Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru
The Delhi Assembly session was adjourned following protests by BJP MLAs against Leader of Opposition Atishi for alleged disrespectful remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaker Vijender Gupta had to adjourn the meeting twice as chaos ensued, with demands for Atishi's apology amid her absence from the assembly.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly sitting on Wednesday descended into chaos, resulting in an adjournment after BJP MLAs protested against Leader of Opposition Atishi. The MLAs accused her of making disrespectful remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and disrupted the proceedings with their slogans.
Speaker Vijender Gupta attempted to maintain order as MLAs from the ruling party displayed posters and chanted slogans demanding Atishi's apology. Gupta expressed dissatisfaction with Atishi's reported comments, describing them as condemnable and unacceptable, urging her presence to address the issue.
Despite the Speaker's efforts, the uproar continued in Atishi's absence, as she was reportedly in Goa on party duties. The session was adjourned till Thursday, as opposition AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat informed the Speaker about Atishi's whereabouts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Assembly
- Atishi
- Sikh
- Guru Tegh Bahadur
- protest
- adjournment
- Speaker
- opposition
- BJP
ALSO READ
Protest and Restrictions: PTI Members Rally Outside Jail for Imran Khan
Netanyahu Calls for Calm Amid Jerusalem Protest Tragedy
ASHA Workers Intensify Protests Over Pay and Insurance Demands
Vishwa Hindu Parishad Condemns JNU Protest Slogans Against PM Modi
Jerusalem Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Conscription Protest Chaos