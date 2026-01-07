Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

The Delhi Assembly sitting on Wednesday descended into chaos, resulting in an adjournment after BJP MLAs protested against Leader of Opposition Atishi. The MLAs accused her of making disrespectful remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and disrupted the proceedings with their slogans.

Speaker Vijender Gupta attempted to maintain order as MLAs from the ruling party displayed posters and chanted slogans demanding Atishi's apology. Gupta expressed dissatisfaction with Atishi's reported comments, describing them as condemnable and unacceptable, urging her presence to address the issue.

Despite the Speaker's efforts, the uproar continued in Atishi's absence, as she was reportedly in Goa on party duties. The session was adjourned till Thursday, as opposition AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat informed the Speaker about Atishi's whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)