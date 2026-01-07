Leaders Unite: Modi and Netanyahu Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Gaza Peace Plan and pledged to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. They shared New Year greetings, reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, and emphasized shared democratic values and mutual trust to guide their countries forward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who provided an update on the ongoing Gaza Peace Plan.
The leaders exchanged New Year greetings, advocating for peace and prosperity for their nations. Netanyahu briefed Modi on the peace plan's implementation.
The conversation highlighted India's continued support for regional peace and outlined initiatives to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. Priorities include a united front against terrorism, shared democratic values, and maintaining open communication on regional and global issues.
ALSO READ
Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead: PM Modi on talks with Netanyahu.
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Netanyahu's Strategic Partnership
PM Modi speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; reaffirms shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.
Nicolas Maduro's Dramatic U.S. Court Appearance: A New Chapter in Narco-Terrorism Trials
China-Pakistan Strategic Partnership Reaffirmed Amid Regional Challenges