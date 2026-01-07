Leaders Unite: Modi and Netanyahu Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who provided an update on the ongoing Gaza Peace Plan.

The leaders exchanged New Year greetings, advocating for peace and prosperity for their nations. Netanyahu briefed Modi on the peace plan's implementation.

The conversation highlighted India's continued support for regional peace and outlined initiatives to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. Priorities include a united front against terrorism, shared democratic values, and maintaining open communication on regional and global issues.