Leaders Unite: Modi and Netanyahu Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Gaza Peace Plan and pledged to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. They shared New Year greetings, reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, and emphasized shared democratic values and mutual trust to guide their countries forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who provided an update on the ongoing Gaza Peace Plan.

The leaders exchanged New Year greetings, advocating for peace and prosperity for their nations. Netanyahu briefed Modi on the peace plan's implementation.

The conversation highlighted India's continued support for regional peace and outlined initiatives to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. Priorities include a united front against terrorism, shared democratic values, and maintaining open communication on regional and global issues.

