Massive Electoral Roll Deletions in UP Spark Controversy

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleges that the rushed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process led to the removal of approximately 2.89 crore names from the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, disenfranchising 18-19% of voters. The deletions raise concerns over the electoral process, urging citizens to ensure their inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a startling revelation, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has asserted that approximately 2.89 crore names have been removed from the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, a figure he equates to the population of several states. This sweeping disenfranchisement, according to Tiwari, resulted from a hurried Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process conducted within two to three months.

Highlighting the widespread impact, Tiwari, supported by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, claimed that 18-19 percent of the electorate has been disenfranchised. He blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly using the Election Commission to suppress votes from vulnerable communities, including those from the Dalit, backward classes, and poor upper castes.

The Enumeration Phase of the SIR, as reported by UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa, saw Lucknow leading with a 30.04 percent deletion of voters, followed by Ghaziabad. However, Rinwa assured transparency in the process, allowing citizens to verify their voter registration details online and urging those affected to come forward during the claims and objections period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

