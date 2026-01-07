Power Plays and Political Aspirations: Congress Eyes Coalition

Praveen Chakravarthy, Chairman of the All India Professionals Congress, underscored the necessity for the Congress party to seek power sharing within the political landscape, marking a strategic shift from previous tactics.

In a public address, Chakravarthy emphasized the importance of electoral engagement for Congress's growth, amid recent statements from other party leaders advocating for a coalition government. He clarified that his meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay was merely a one-time interaction, dismissing rumors of any significant political maneuvering.

The Congress's stance coincides with Chakravarthy's online critique of Tamil Nadu's debt under the DMK, sparking controversy. His comparison of the state's financial challenges with Uttar Pradesh's fiscal history added fuel to conjecture about potential coalition rifts as the 2026 elections loom.

