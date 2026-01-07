Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel's campaign for civic polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar faced disruption when a group allegedly attacked his vehicle. Jaleel accused the group of BJP links, sparking political tensions. Minister Atul Save dismissed Jaleel's claims, insisting the group was not connected to their party.

Updated: 07-01-2026 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated turn of events, former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel's campaign for the upcoming civic polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was interrupted by an alleged attack on his vehicle on Wednesday. The incident, which took place in the city's Jinsi area, involved a group backing a rival candidate, leading to police intervention.

The altercation intensified political frictions as Jaleel accused the rival candidate's group of having connections with the BJP, pointing fingers at state ministers Atul Save and Sanjay Shirsat. Jaleel claimed the attackers had illegal business operations and manipulated state resources, sparking controversy.

Responding to the allegations, Minister Save countered Jaleel's claims, stating that the accused group had no ties with their party. As the city prepares for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including its own, scheduled for January 15, this event has added a layer of complexity to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

