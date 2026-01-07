Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Atishi's Controversial Remarks

Delhi Assembly proceedings were disrupted by BJP MLAs demanding the cancellation of Leader of Opposition Atishi's House membership over alleged disrespect to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The AAP argues that this disrupts a critical discussion on air pollution. Disputes over Atishi's remarks remain unresolved.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly faced chaos as BJP MLAs forced adjournments, demanding the cancellation of Leader of Opposition Atishi's membership for allegedly disrespecting Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The uproar overshadowed ongoing discussions on the pressing issue of air pollution in the capital.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai accused the BJP of using the incident to block important debates and called for video evidence to substantiate claims against Atishi. Despite efforts by Speaker Vijender Gupta to restore order, the session was repeatedly disrupted.

The controversy centers on Atishi's comments made during a special discussion marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary. Ruling party members, including Law Minister Kapil Mishra, lambasted Atishi, complicating the Assembly's agenda. With the final session on Thursday, tensions seem set to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

