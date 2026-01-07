Left Menu

Electoral Roll Cleansing: A Major Revamp in India

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has led to the removal of 6.5 crore electors from the draft electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories, reducing the total number of electors from 50.90 crore to 44.40 crore. The removed names were categorized as absent, shifted, or deceased/duplicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision has resulted in the removal of 6.5 crore electors from draft electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories, reflecting a significant reduction in elector numbers.

Prior to the commencement of Phase 2 on October 27, these regions recorded a total of 50.90 crore electors, but the numbers have since dwindled to 44.40 crore after the draft rolls' release.

Officials have attributed the decrease to factors like deaths, permanent migration, or duplicate registration, emphasizing the aim to eliminate foreign migrants. This cleansing operation specifically targets illegal immigrants from countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar.

