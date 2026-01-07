Kerala Politics Heat Up: A Political Clash Over Communal Allegations

Kerala's political arena saw an intense skirmish when senior Congress figure V D Satheesan denounced CPI(M) leader A K Balan. Satheesan accused Balan of importing tactics from the Sangh Parivar playbook to create societal divides as elections approach.

Balan had sparked controversy by indicating that a UDF return would place the Home Department under Jamaat-e-Islami influence. Satheesan labeled this as a bid to instigate fear by reviving old right-wing strategies, paralleling Gujarat's electoral methods.

Adding to the fray, Jamaat-e-Islami's Kerala chapter issued a Rs 1 crore legal notice to Balan, condemning his remarks as defamatory. The notice claims a deliberate intent to sully reputations for CPI (M)'s electoral gain. Balan has yet to publicly address the notice.

