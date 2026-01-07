Kerala Politics Heat Up: A Political Clash Over Communal Allegations
V D Satheesan criticised CPI(M)'s A K Balan for remarks linking UDF to Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of using divisive tactics for political advantage. The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind issued a legal notice against Balan for defamation, demanding compensation. The political tension underscores a looming electoral battle in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's political arena saw an intense skirmish when senior Congress figure V D Satheesan denounced CPI(M) leader A K Balan. Satheesan accused Balan of importing tactics from the Sangh Parivar playbook to create societal divides as elections approach.
Balan had sparked controversy by indicating that a UDF return would place the Home Department under Jamaat-e-Islami influence. Satheesan labeled this as a bid to instigate fear by reviving old right-wing strategies, paralleling Gujarat's electoral methods.
Adding to the fray, Jamaat-e-Islami's Kerala chapter issued a Rs 1 crore legal notice to Balan, condemning his remarks as defamatory. The notice claims a deliberate intent to sully reputations for CPI (M)'s electoral gain. Balan has yet to publicly address the notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Alliances: BJP's Controversial Coalition with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra
BJP's Bindal Defends VB-G RAM G Amid Congress Criticism
Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka Incident, Sparks Debate on Women's Safety
Power Plays and Political Aspirations: Congress Eyes Coalition