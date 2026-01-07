Left Menu

Kerala Politics Heat Up: A Political Clash Over Communal Allegations

V D Satheesan criticised CPI(M)'s A K Balan for remarks linking UDF to Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing him of using divisive tactics for political advantage. The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind issued a legal notice against Balan for defamation, demanding compensation. The political tension underscores a looming electoral battle in Kerala.

Updated: 07-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:12 IST
Kerala's political arena saw an intense skirmish when senior Congress figure V D Satheesan denounced CPI(M) leader A K Balan. Satheesan accused Balan of importing tactics from the Sangh Parivar playbook to create societal divides as elections approach.

Balan had sparked controversy by indicating that a UDF return would place the Home Department under Jamaat-e-Islami influence. Satheesan labeled this as a bid to instigate fear by reviving old right-wing strategies, paralleling Gujarat's electoral methods.

Adding to the fray, Jamaat-e-Islami's Kerala chapter issued a Rs 1 crore legal notice to Balan, condemning his remarks as defamatory. The notice claims a deliberate intent to sully reputations for CPI (M)'s electoral gain. Balan has yet to publicly address the notice.

