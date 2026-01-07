Congress Appoints Key Observers for Crucial Assembly Polls
The Congress has appointed senior party members as observers for upcoming assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, as current assembly tenures near conclusion.
The Congress party has strategically appointed senior members as observers for crucial assembly elections in five states. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have been assigned to Assam, while Sachin Pilot is set to oversee electoral procedures in Kerala.
Karnataka minister K J George, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar will also act as observers in Kerala alongside Pilot. Bandhu Tirkey joins Baghel and Shivakumar as an observer for Assam elections. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mukul Wasnik and Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy take the helm as senior observers.
Sudip Roy Burman, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, and Prakash Joshi are set to oversee West Bengal polls. The elections in these states are imminent as assembly tenures are due to end by May and June, marking a significant period for the Congress.
