Unexpected Alliances: BJP Confronts Internal Rift in Maharashtra

In a surprising move, BJP has formed post-poll alliances with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra, causing discontent among state leaders. These collaborations have led to BJP presidencies in Ambernath and Akot Municipal Councils, sparking criticism for undermining party ideology and coalition ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected political maneuver, the local BJP units in two Maharashtra municipal councils have formed alliances with long-time adversaries, Congress and AIMIM. This unforeseen collaboration has resulted in BJP leaders being elected as presidents, much to the chagrin of their state leadership and coalition partners.

The tie-ups, which took place in Ambernath and Akot, have drawn significant ire for undermining the BJP's traditional ideology. Congress responded swiftly by suspending its newly-elected councillors in Ambernath, emphasizing the decision went against the party's core principles and was made without prior approval from higher authorities.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP's state president have both expressed unequivocal disapproval of these alliances. Statements from allied Shiv Sena members further criticize the move, labeling it opportunistic and a breach of coalition trust. The unfolding political discord highlights rising tensions within Maharashtra's ruling party, urging immediate introspection and alignment with foundational precepts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

