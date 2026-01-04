Maduro's Capture Sparks Global Reactions: Zelenskyy Hints at Putin
US forces capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, evoking mixed international responses. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy alludes to a possible US action against Putin. Russia demands Maduro's release, while Venezuelan opposition celebrates. Trump hints at a shift in Venezuelan political partnerships.
In a significant geopolitical development, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a tightly coordinated operation. This bold move has triggered reactions worldwide, particularly from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who suggested potential implications for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy, addressing a news conference, remarked on the implications of Maduro's capture, indirectly hinting at Putin by noting that the US likely knows what actions to take next against dictators. The comments came as Russia's Foreign Ministry demanded Maduro's release, labeling him as Venezuela's correctly elected leader and called for the resolution of issues through dialogue.
The operation behind Maduro's capture involved US military and law enforcement efforts, and the Venezuelan leader faces serious charges in the US. As the situation evolves, Maduro remains in custody in a notoriously harsh detention center in New York City, awaiting trial. In Venezuela, opponents of Maduro are reportedly celebrating, suggesting shifts in alliances are on the horizon.
