BJP Leader Navneet Rana Cleared in Caste Certificate Case

In a significant legal development, a Mumbai court has discharged BJP leader and former Amravati MP, Navneet Rana, from accusations of obtaining a fake caste certificate. The decision was made by Judicial Magistrate First Class A A Kulkarni.

The case, however, remains open for Rana's father, Harbhajansingh Kundless, with proceedings set to continue on February 16, focusing on the charges against him. Initially, both Rana and her father were alleged to have forged documents to acquire a Scheduled Caste certificate for electoral purposes.

Previously, the Bombay High Court had invalidated Rana's caste certificate in 2021, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in April 2024. Despite being cleared, Rana was unsuccessful in her bid for re-election from the Amravati seat, contested on a BJP ticket in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)