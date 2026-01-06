Delcy Rodriguez Steps In: Venezuela's Unexpected Political Shift

In a significant political development, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday endorsed Delcy Rodriguez's appointment as Venezuela's interim president. The ministry emphasized the importance of Venezuelans determining their own fate independently, without foreign intervention.

Meanwhile, deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court to plead not guilty to narcotics charges. His capture by U.S. special forces has sent shockwaves through Caracas, prompting Venezuelan officials to urgently reconvene and plan their next steps.

Moscow's statement recognized the Venezuelan government's efforts to maintain sovereignty and national interests, signaling Russia's continued backing of its South American ally.