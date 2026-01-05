Left Menu

Humayun Kabir Aims for Political Shift with Mega Rally

Humayun Kabir, a suspended TMC MLA and leader of the Janata Unnayan Party, plans a massive political rally at the Brigade Parade Ground. Despite protests, he aims to unseat the TMC government in 2026. Kabir seeks permission for the rally and invokes historical political legacies to gather support.

Updated: 05-01-2026 14:14 IST
Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool Congress MLA who has emerged as the leader of the Janata Unnayan Party, visited Brigade Parade Ground on Monday. His purpose was to inspect the area for a planned massive political rally expected to take place next month.

During his visit, he faced opposition from a group of TMC supporters who protested against his presence. They accused Kabir of being an agent for the BJP and briefly surrounded his vehicle in protest. Despite this, Kabir expressed determination, claiming the ruling party was merely showing fear.

Kabir, distancing himself from TMC after a controversial mosque foundation ceremony, aims to challenge TMC's government in the 2026 elections. He called upon the public to support his vision for a transparent administration and hopes to draw historic crowds at the rally to underscore Bengal's political turning point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

