Left Menu

U.S. Oil Giants Eye Venezuela Amid Political Shift: Big Plans, Big Challenges

The Trump administration plans meetings with U.S. oil execs to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production post-Maduro's ouster. Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips have yet to engage with the White House but are instrumental for future projects, despite hurdles like infrastructure and political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:29 IST
U.S. Oil Giants Eye Venezuela Amid Political Shift: Big Plans, Big Challenges
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's administration is organizing meetings with top U.S. oil companies to explore revitalizing Venezuelan oil production after the ousting of Nicolas Maduro. A critical step in reengaging these firms, who had operations nationalized two decades ago, hinges on this week's discussions.

Executives from Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron have not yet spoken with the administration regarding Maduro's ouster, despite Trump's claims. The meetings aim to boost U.S. influence in Venezuela, a nation with the world's largest oil reserves, but significant investment and time are crucial.

The White House is optimistic, suggesting American oil firms are prepared to rebuild Venezuela's crippled infrastructure. However, legal and political uncertainties persist. Only Chevron currently operates in Venezuela, while Exxon and ConocoPhillips face complex restitution and arbitration cases.

TRENDING

1
Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil

Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil

 Global
2
Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

 India
3
JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
4
Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026