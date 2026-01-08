Steny Hoyer Announces Retirement After Four Decades in Congress

Steny Hoyer, the veteran Democratic Congressman from Maryland's 5th district, has announced he will not seek reelection, effectively ending his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives after more than four decades, as reported by The Washington Post.

Hoyer, 86, has expressed a desire not to overstay his welcome in the political arena. He suffered a mild stroke in 2024 and plans to formally disclose his retirement plans during a floor speech on Thursday. His career highlights include serving as president of the Maryland state senate before his tenure in Congress began in 1981, making him the third-longest serving member of the chamber.

Throughout his Congressional career, Hoyer served as the House Majority Leader under former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and as the Minority Whip. Despite holding these significant roles, Hoyer admitted to The Post that while he would have been thrilled to serve as Speaker of the House, he harbors no deep regrets over not having held the position.

(With inputs from agencies.)