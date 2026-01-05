Left Menu

Tragedy in Maryland: Indian National Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend a Suspect

The Indian Embassy in Washington provides consular assistance following the death of Indian national Nikitha Godishala in Maryland. Her former boyfriend is identified as a suspect. The Embassy is aiding the family and maintaining close contact with authorities, while local communities seek justice amid safety concerns for Indian citizens abroad.

Updated: 05-01-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:23 IST
Representative Image
In a tragic incident, 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian national, was found dead in Maryland, USA. The Indian Embassy in Washington is closely involved, offering consular assistance to her family and coordinating with local authorities. Godishala, who moved to the United States for education and work, had been reported missing earlier in the week.

Maryland police have identified her former boyfriend as the primary suspect, stating that he allegedly reported her missing before leaving the country. Arrest warrants for first and second degree murder have been issued, as both Indian and US authorities collaborate on the investigation. The embassy is ensuring necessary support and remains engaged with the ongoing investigation.

The case has sparked concern among the Indian diaspora and calls for justice, highlighting broader safety issues for Indian nationals abroad. The Embassy advised vigilance among Indian citizens in America. Meanwhile, local authorities pledge continued updates as the investigation progresses, urging public cooperation in solving the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

