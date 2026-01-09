Political Tensions Escalate: Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM vs. Bengal's Mamata Banerjee
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing ED searches at I-PAC. Meanwhile, TMC MPs protest against central agency actions in Delhi, leading to detentions. Mamata Banerjee challenges Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misusing agencies against her party.
Political tensions are running high as Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for reportedly disrupting the Enforcement Directorate's searches at the political consultancy firm I-PAC. Sharma demanded immediate legal action against Banerjee, accusing her of attempting to control constitutional institutions.
Meanwhile, A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office in Delhi, alleging misuse of the central probe agency. The protest, led by Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and other TMC leaders, resulted in their detention by the Delhi police.
The drama unfolded in West Bengal following a controversial visit by Banerjee to the I-PAC offices amid ongoing ED investigations into the coal smuggling case. Banerjee accused the ED of seizing sensitive party materials and challenged Amit Shah to compete within the democratic framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
