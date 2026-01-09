Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM vs. Bengal's Mamata Banerjee

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing ED searches at I-PAC. Meanwhile, TMC MPs protest against central agency actions in Delhi, leading to detentions. Mamata Banerjee challenges Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misusing agencies against her party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:54 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM vs. Bengal's Mamata Banerjee
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are running high as Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for reportedly disrupting the Enforcement Directorate's searches at the political consultancy firm I-PAC. Sharma demanded immediate legal action against Banerjee, accusing her of attempting to control constitutional institutions.

Meanwhile, A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office in Delhi, alleging misuse of the central probe agency. The protest, led by Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and other TMC leaders, resulted in their detention by the Delhi police.

The drama unfolded in West Bengal following a controversial visit by Banerjee to the I-PAC offices amid ongoing ED investigations into the coal smuggling case. Banerjee accused the ED of seizing sensitive party materials and challenged Amit Shah to compete within the democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India
2
Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

 Bulgaria
3
Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

 India
4
Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool

Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026