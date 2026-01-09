Left Menu

Iranian Protests Escalate Amidst Internet Blackout

Protesters in Iran are clashing with the government following Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's call for demonstrations. Despite an internet blackout, activists share videos of protests across Tehran. Iranian state media reports violence amid escalating tensions, with links made to US influences. Demonstrations continue over economic unrest and government dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Iran, a wave of intense demonstrations has erupted following a call by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, with protesters defying an internet shutdown to express their discontent against the current regime.

Despite Iranian state media's allegations of foreign involvement in the unrest, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets in cities like Tehran, demanding change in response to the struggling economy.

The protests mark the most significant challenge to Iran's government in years, with casualties reported as US pressure mounts over protester safety, spurring international reactions and potential shifts in Iran's political landscape.

