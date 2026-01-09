Iranian Protests Escalate Amidst Internet Blackout

In Iran, a wave of intense demonstrations has erupted following a call by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, with protesters defying an internet shutdown to express their discontent against the current regime.

Despite Iranian state media's allegations of foreign involvement in the unrest, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets in cities like Tehran, demanding change in response to the struggling economy.

The protests mark the most significant challenge to Iran's government in years, with casualties reported as US pressure mounts over protester safety, spurring international reactions and potential shifts in Iran's political landscape.