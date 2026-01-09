Iran in Turmoil: Protests and Internet Blackout Amidst Rising Tensions
Iran experienced widespread disruptions after authorities cut internet access amid growing protests. The unrest, triggered by soaring inflation, has become the largest in three years, leading to canceled flights and declining external communications. The Iranian regime accuses foreign influences and internal opposition of fueling the chaos.
Iran found itself largely isolated from the world on Friday as the government imposed an internet blackout in response to escalating protests. The unrest, sparked by rising inflation in the Islamic Republic, has broadened into the most significant in three years, with instances of violence reported across all provinces.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused demonstrators of being influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump, urging a strong response to those he claims act as foreign mercenaries. The demonstrations follow high-profile calls for continued protests, including from Reza Pahlavi, residing abroad.
The Iranian authorities face mounting domestic and international pressures, given the country's precarious economic climate and ongoing global sanctions related to its nuclear ambitions. The protests, though economically centered initially, have grown in scope, challenging the regime with chants and actions expressing profound discontent.
ALSO READ
Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation
Trump and Petro's Phone Call: A Fresh Start Amid Tensions
Trump Halts Second Wave of Attacks Amid U.S.-Venezuela Cooperation
Trump Extends Best Wishes to Orban Amidst Tough Election Battle
Iran leader: Protesters 'ruining their own streets to make the president of another country happy,' referring to Trump, reports AP.