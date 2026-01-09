Iran in Turmoil: Protests and Internet Blackout Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran found itself largely isolated from the world on Friday as the government imposed an internet blackout in response to escalating protests. The unrest, sparked by rising inflation in the Islamic Republic, has broadened into the most significant in three years, with instances of violence reported across all provinces.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused demonstrators of being influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump, urging a strong response to those he claims act as foreign mercenaries. The demonstrations follow high-profile calls for continued protests, including from Reza Pahlavi, residing abroad.

The Iranian authorities face mounting domestic and international pressures, given the country's precarious economic climate and ongoing global sanctions related to its nuclear ambitions. The protests, though economically centered initially, have grown in scope, challenging the regime with chants and actions expressing profound discontent.