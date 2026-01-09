AIUDF MLA Accuses BJP of Misusing Agencies Ahead of West Bengal Elections

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reportedly misusing central agencies ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. The inflammatory remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate raided the I-PAC office in Kolkata, which Islam labelled as a deliberate strategy to destabilize opposition efforts.

According to Islam, these raids are a tactic the BJP employs regularly, especially as West Bengal's crucial polls approach. He asserted that the BJP's inability to gain a decisive foothold in West Bengal has led them to resort to these methods, despite efforts against the dominant Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Islam further claimed that the BJP's strategies, including what he called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), are designed to manipulate voter lists. He alleged this move aims to disenfranchise thousands of legitimate voters while strategically adding others from states like Gujarat and Haryana. He also mentioned the AIUDF's appeal for Congress to support Badruddin Ajmal in the Rajya Sabha Elections in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)