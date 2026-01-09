Left Menu

AIUDF MLA Accuses BJP of Misusing Agencies Ahead of West Bengal Elections

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam criticized the BJP for allegedly exploiting agencies like the ED and CBI before West Bengal's Assembly Elections. He highlighted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's strong influence and expressed skepticism about BJP's electoral strategies, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tactic he claims targets genuine voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:58 IST
AIUDF MLA Accuses BJP of Misusing Agencies Ahead of West Bengal Elections
AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reportedly misusing central agencies ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. The inflammatory remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate raided the I-PAC office in Kolkata, which Islam labelled as a deliberate strategy to destabilize opposition efforts.

According to Islam, these raids are a tactic the BJP employs regularly, especially as West Bengal's crucial polls approach. He asserted that the BJP's inability to gain a decisive foothold in West Bengal has led them to resort to these methods, despite efforts against the dominant Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Islam further claimed that the BJP's strategies, including what he called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), are designed to manipulate voter lists. He alleged this move aims to disenfranchise thousands of legitimate voters while strategically adding others from states like Gujarat and Haryana. He also mentioned the AIUDF's appeal for Congress to support Badruddin Ajmal in the Rajya Sabha Elections in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

 India
2
Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

 Global
3
Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026