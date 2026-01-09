Italian PM Warns Against US Military Action on Greenland
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed concerns over potential U.S. military action to seize Greenland, noting the consequences for NATO. She emphasized the need for a strong NATO presence in the Arctic and highlighted potential impacts on international relations without supporting military intervention.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a cautious warning against any U.S. military action in Greenland, citing grave repercussions for NATO. Speaking during her New Year's press conference, Meloni underscored the need for a robust NATO presence in the Arctic region.
She reiterated, "I do not support the hypothetical use of military force by the United States to take control of Greenland, as it wouldn't serve any country's interests, including America's." Her remarks follow a weekend U.S. military activity that has raised concerns about America's intentions.
Meloni, a known ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, stressed that any action involving Greenland would significantly affect NATO. Despite understanding U.S. security concerns, she urged for increased NATO involvement to mitigate external influences in the Arctic.
