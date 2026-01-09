Iran in Turmoil: Internet Blackout Amid Expanding Protests
Iran faces escalating protests triggered by economic discontent, leading authorities to disconnect the internet and restrict communications. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei condemns protesters, linking them to U.S. influences. Despite crackdowns, unrest persists, with chants opposing leadership and international pressure mounting over Iran's nuclear program.
Iran's government has largely severed the country's connection to the outside world by imposing an internet blackout to control expanding protests. Communications were disrupted, with phone calls unable to reach Iran and flights cancelled.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused protesters of acting under U.S. President Donald Trump's influence, calling them 'mercenaries for foreigners' and warning against attacks on public properties. Protests, fueled by inflation and economic challenges, have spread across the nation.
The situation has been exacerbated by a troubled economy and global sanctions related to Iran's disputed nuclear program, prompting widespread chants against the governing authorities and signs of mounting international pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
