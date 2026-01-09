Assam's Electoral Roll Controversy: Opposition vs. BJP
Opposition parties in Assam have accused the ruling BJP of conspiring to delete opposition supporters' names from electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls. Despite complaints to police and the Chief Electoral Officer, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma insists the revision is routine. The draft electoral rolls show a net voter increase.
- Country:
- India
In Assam, a political storm brews as opposition parties allege that the ruling BJP is orchestrating the removal of opposition supporters from the electoral rolls just ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. This accusation, leading to complaints filed with both police and electoral authorities, is staunchly rejected by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma defends the revision as part of a standard procedure aimed at maintaining the integrity of the voter list.
The draft electoral rolls, announced recently, show a voter increase of 1.35%, with substantial additions and deletions. Despite this, five opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), claim that the BJP orchestrated deletions across 60 legislative assembly constituencies to undermine opposition support. They urge authorities to probe alleged interference by BJP leaders and secure evidence of purported conspiracies.
Chief Minister Sarma argues the process is necessary to ensure only eligible voters remain on the list and emphasizes that involved parties can object or submit corrections to the Election Commission. As tensions rise, the opposition's plea for justice and transparency highlights concerns over potential manipulation of Assam's democratic processes.
ALSO READ
We will win 2026 Bengal assembly polls; BJP govt at Centre won't continue till 2029, claims Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
Kerala CM confident of big victory with more seats in 2026 Assembly polls in state
Kerala CM confident of big victory with more seats in 2026 Assembly polls in state
CPI(M) alleges ED raid at I-PAC office 'stage-managed' before Bengal assembly polls
Congress appoints former Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot, Karnataka minister K J George as observers for Kerala Assembly polls.