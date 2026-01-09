Battle for Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Confrontation with the Centre

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a massive protest march on Friday against raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on consultancy firm I-PAC, criticizing the BJP for allegedly misusing central agencies to undermine the TMC's election strategies.

From the iconic 8B Bus Stand to Hazra More, Banerjee transformed the ED's actions into a powerful display of political mobilization, signaling the TMC's intention to challenge the BJP not just in the courts but also in the public arena.

The legal battle unfolded alongside street protests as the Calcutta High Court postponed hearings linked to the ED's operations, citing chaos. Banerjee's visit to I-PAC's director and subsequent office underscored her commitment to resist what she termed a political vendetta.

