Battle for Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Confrontation with the Centre
Mamata Banerjee led a significant protest march against the ED's raids on I-PAC, accusing the BJP of using central agencies for political gains. The march, which turned into a display of political mobilization, highlighted the TMC's strategy to fight both legally and on the streets. Banerjee's actions escalated tensions leading up to the upcoming assembly elections.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a massive protest march on Friday against raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on consultancy firm I-PAC, criticizing the BJP for allegedly misusing central agencies to undermine the TMC's election strategies.
From the iconic 8B Bus Stand to Hazra More, Banerjee transformed the ED's actions into a powerful display of political mobilization, signaling the TMC's intention to challenge the BJP not just in the courts but also in the public arena.
The legal battle unfolded alongside street protests as the Calcutta High Court postponed hearings linked to the ED's operations, citing chaos. Banerjee's visit to I-PAC's director and subsequent office underscored her commitment to resist what she termed a political vendetta.
