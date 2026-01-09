Left Menu

Assam's Political Drama: Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Controversy

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress President Gaurav Gogoi of having ties to Pakistan, claiming that proof will be released soon. Sarma also criticized the British citizenship of Gogoi's family. Gogoi has dismissed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:43 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday an imminent revelation concerning state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan, particularly with its spy agency, ISI.

Sarma criticized Gogoi over his family's British citizenship, suggesting that Assamese people would reject leadership from someone with such international connections. The accusations have stirred political tension in Assam, adding fuel to a heated political landscape.

Sarma indicated that documents substantiating these claims are being prepared, though they were previously delayed by cultural events and investigations. Meanwhile, Gogoi has dismissed Sarma's claims as unfounded and politically motivated, countering that the remarks are sensationalist.

