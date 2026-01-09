Assam's Political Drama: Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday an imminent revelation concerning state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan, particularly with its spy agency, ISI.

Sarma criticized Gogoi over his family's British citizenship, suggesting that Assamese people would reject leadership from someone with such international connections. The accusations have stirred political tension in Assam, adding fuel to a heated political landscape.

Sarma indicated that documents substantiating these claims are being prepared, though they were previously delayed by cultural events and investigations. Meanwhile, Gogoi has dismissed Sarma's claims as unfounded and politically motivated, countering that the remarks are sensationalist.