Merit Over Familial Ties: Harshita Narwekar's Civic Poll Campaign

Harshita Narwekar, a BJP candidate, claims merit and public service are the reasons behind three family members contesting Mumbai civic polls. Despite being related to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, Harshita emphasizes her long-standing community work in Colaba, addressing pressing civic issues like waste management and water shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:09 IST
Harshita Narwekar, a candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized on Friday that her and her relatives' candidacies in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls are based on merit and public service, not familial connections to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Narwekar, contesting from ward 225 in Colaba, reiterated her family's four-decade involvement in public life within the area. She asserted that her work and candidacy are driven by merit and the needs of the community, dismissing any insinuation of nepotism.

Focusing on local issues, she underscored the necessity for redevelopment in the heritage-rich Fort area and pledged to prioritize waste management, water shortages, and illegal hawker problems in her ward.

