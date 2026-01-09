Merit Over Familial Ties: Harshita Narwekar's Civic Poll Campaign

Harshita Narwekar, a candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized on Friday that her and her relatives' candidacies in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls are based on merit and public service, not familial connections to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Narwekar, contesting from ward 225 in Colaba, reiterated her family's four-decade involvement in public life within the area. She asserted that her work and candidacy are driven by merit and the needs of the community, dismissing any insinuation of nepotism.

Focusing on local issues, she underscored the necessity for redevelopment in the heritage-rich Fort area and pledged to prioritize waste management, water shortages, and illegal hawker problems in her ward.

(With inputs from agencies.)