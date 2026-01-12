Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government's repeal of MGNREGA, calling the new VB-G RAM G scheme anti-poor. He accused the Centre of favoring corporates over welfare. Kharge emphasized Congress's commitment to restoring MGNREGA and charged the BJP with obstructing welfare programs for the disadvantaged.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to repeal the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He labeled the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme as anti-poor and accused the BJP of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of underprivileged citizens.
Kharge expressed concerns that the government's actions would increase financial burdens on state governments and hinder panchayat operations. Highlighting the importance of MGNREGA, he argued that the scheme was crucial for creating employment opportunities and assets in rural areas.
The Congress leader vowed to continue fighting for the restoration of MGNREGA, indicating plans for a nationwide protest. He further criticized the Centre's tactics in various states to suppress opposition parties, accusing them of using unfair means to gain electoral advantage.
