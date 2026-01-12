Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government's repeal of MGNREGA, calling the new VB-G RAM G scheme anti-poor. He accused the Centre of favoring corporates over welfare. Kharge emphasized Congress's commitment to restoring MGNREGA and charged the BJP with obstructing welfare programs for the disadvantaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:08 IST
Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to repeal the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He labeled the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme as anti-poor and accused the BJP of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of underprivileged citizens.

Kharge expressed concerns that the government's actions would increase financial burdens on state governments and hinder panchayat operations. Highlighting the importance of MGNREGA, he argued that the scheme was crucial for creating employment opportunities and assets in rural areas.

The Congress leader vowed to continue fighting for the restoration of MGNREGA, indicating plans for a nationwide protest. He further criticized the Centre's tactics in various states to suppress opposition parties, accusing them of using unfair means to gain electoral advantage.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

 India
3
Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformation

Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformatio...

 India
4
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026