Left Menu

Delhi Accident and Theft Case: Police Intensify Investigations

In Delhi, two individuals were injured in a vehicle accident near the Rithala Metro Station. Police are investigating the hit-and-run incident. Separately, Mahesh Verma was arrested for theft in the area. He was found with stolen goods and confessed to the crime, according to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:14 IST
Delhi Accident and Theft Case: Police Intensify Investigations
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were injured in a collision involving a scooty and a car near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi, the police reported on Monday. Among the injured is 35-year-old Sukh Nandan, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur, who was operating the scooty at the time of the accident.

The Budh Vihar Police Station received a PCR call concerning the incident at 11:49 pm yesterday. Responding promptly, officers transported the injured to BSA Hospital, from where one was later referred to LNJP Hospital. The driver of the car abandoned the scene, leaving the vehicle, which police have since seized.

An FIR was lodged on January 12 at Budh Vihar Police Station, and authorities are actively seeking the hit-and-run driver and the second injured party. Meanwhile, in a separate case, police arrested Mahesh Verma and recovered Rs one lakh in stolen cash and a gold earring. The arrest follows a prior theft incident report at Mahendra Park Police Station.

According to official statements, the theft was reported on December 27, when it was alleged that househelp Mahesh Verma stole Rs 5 lakh from a shop basement on December 10. The FIR filed under Section 306 of the BNS initiated a police investigation that utilized CCTV analysis and technical surveillance. The suspect was apprehended within Adarsh Nagar Police Station's jurisdiction and confessed to the crime during interrogation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global
2
Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitation

Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitatio...

 India
3
NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026