Delhi Accident and Theft Case: Police Intensify Investigations

Two people were injured in a collision involving a scooty and a car near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi, the police reported on Monday. Among the injured is 35-year-old Sukh Nandan, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur, who was operating the scooty at the time of the accident.

The Budh Vihar Police Station received a PCR call concerning the incident at 11:49 pm yesterday. Responding promptly, officers transported the injured to BSA Hospital, from where one was later referred to LNJP Hospital. The driver of the car abandoned the scene, leaving the vehicle, which police have since seized.

An FIR was lodged on January 12 at Budh Vihar Police Station, and authorities are actively seeking the hit-and-run driver and the second injured party. Meanwhile, in a separate case, police arrested Mahesh Verma and recovered Rs one lakh in stolen cash and a gold earring. The arrest follows a prior theft incident report at Mahendra Park Police Station.

According to official statements, the theft was reported on December 27, when it was alleged that househelp Mahesh Verma stole Rs 5 lakh from a shop basement on December 10. The FIR filed under Section 306 of the BNS initiated a police investigation that utilized CCTV analysis and technical surveillance. The suspect was apprehended within Adarsh Nagar Police Station's jurisdiction and confessed to the crime during interrogation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)