Greenland Standoff: Could U.S. Move Lead to NATO's Collapse?
The European Commissioner for Defence and Space warned that if the U.S. attempts to acquire Greenland by force, NATO could disband. EU states are obligated to support Denmark under military threat. Despite U.S. interests in Greenland, both its leaders and Denmark oppose its sale or forceful acquisition.
In a stark warning, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space has stated that NATO could face disbandment if the United States attempts to take Greenland by force. The statement comes amidst discussions about the strategic Arctic territory.
U.S. President Trump has emphasized the need for American ownership of Greenland, a territory of Denmark, citing its strategic importance and mineral wealth. He argues that a military presence alone is insufficient to prevent Russian or Chinese influence. However, Greenland and Denmark firmly reject the notion of selling or surrendering the territory.
The Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, highlighted that the EU's mutual defense clause would obligate member countries to support Denmark in the event of aggression. Kubilius further noted the negative impact such actions would have on international relations and NATO's integrity.
