Greenland Standoff: Could U.S. Move Lead to NATO's Collapse?

In a stark warning, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space has stated that NATO could face disbandment if the United States attempts to take Greenland by force. The statement comes amidst discussions about the strategic Arctic territory.

U.S. President Trump has emphasized the need for American ownership of Greenland, a territory of Denmark, citing its strategic importance and mineral wealth. He argues that a military presence alone is insufficient to prevent Russian or Chinese influence. However, Greenland and Denmark firmly reject the notion of selling or surrendering the territory.

The Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, highlighted that the EU's mutual defense clause would obligate member countries to support Denmark in the event of aggression. Kubilius further noted the negative impact such actions would have on international relations and NATO's integrity.

