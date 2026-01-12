Chaos in Westwood: U-Haul Attack on Iranian Protest Sparks Tensions

A man believed to have driven a U-Haul truck into a group of demonstrators supporting Iranian protests was detained by Los Angeles police. Authorities announced potential assault charges as a large crowd gathered to demand accountability. The driver, still unnamed, was taken into custody on Monday.

LAPD Capt. Richard Gabaldon stated that the incident is being investigated as a possible assault with a deadly weapon, referring to the U-Haul truck. Although one man sustained minor injuries, several others declined medical treatment. The altercation unfolded in Westwood, a key area for the Iranian diaspora in the U.S.

A banner on the U-Haul referenced historical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, highlighting the 1953 CIA-backed coup in Iran. As protests continue to grow within both the diasporic and native communities, the crackdown by Iranian authorities has led to significant casualties and unrest in Tehran and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)