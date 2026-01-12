Manish Tewari's Call for Internal Cohesion in India
Congress MP Manish Tewari emphasized the significance of India's internal cohesion for its strategic autonomy. At the launch of his book ‘A World Adrift,’ Tewari, with former minister Yashwant Sinha present, addressed the changing global dynamics and the need for India to focus on maintaining its internal strength.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Manish Tewari has highlighted the urgent need for India to maintain internal cohesion as a means of preserving its strategic autonomy amidst external challenges. Speaking on the launch of his latest book, 'A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian's Perspective on the Global Power Dynamic,' Tewari pointed out that India's greatest strength lies in its internal unity.
The event, held on Monday and graced by the presence of former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha, saw Tewari discussing the collapse of the post-World War II global order and the rise of an 'orderless world.' He stressed that India must prioritize its internal cohesion over external influences to engage effectively with global powers.
Referring to past military conflicts and political polarisation, Tewari warned against the dangers of weakening India's social fabric and called for reforms in global institutions like the United Nations. The event was attended by prominent political figures including Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJD MP Sashmit Patra, and others.
ALSO READ
Kerala's Financial Strife: A Battle for Federalism and Democracy
Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy
Jimmy Lai's Landmark Trial: A Battle for Democracy and Justice
We are at intersection of world's oldest democracy and world's largest democracy: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?