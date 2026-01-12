Manish Tewari's Call for Internal Cohesion in India

Congress MP Manish Tewari has highlighted the urgent need for India to maintain internal cohesion as a means of preserving its strategic autonomy amidst external challenges. Speaking on the launch of his latest book, 'A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian's Perspective on the Global Power Dynamic,' Tewari pointed out that India's greatest strength lies in its internal unity.

The event, held on Monday and graced by the presence of former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha, saw Tewari discussing the collapse of the post-World War II global order and the rise of an 'orderless world.' He stressed that India must prioritize its internal cohesion over external influences to engage effectively with global powers.

Referring to past military conflicts and political polarisation, Tewari warned against the dangers of weakening India's social fabric and called for reforms in global institutions like the United Nations. The event was attended by prominent political figures including Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJD MP Sashmit Patra, and others.