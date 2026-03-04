Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Lives of Three Friends
Three friends lost their lives in a tragic accident when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Ratanpur village on the Aligarh-Etah road. The driver fled the scene. The deceased, Sameer, Aslam, and Mustakeem, were laborers from Delhi. Police are investigating to trace the vehicle.
In a tragic accident on Wednesday, three friends died when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Sikandra Rao area. The incident happened on the Aligarh-Etah road near Ratanpur village, police reported.
The victims, identified as Sameer (19), Aslam (25), and Mustakeem (25), were laborers working in Delhi. According to Circle Officer J N Asthana, the trio was traveling from Aligarh to Etah when the fatal collision occurred.
The driver responsible for the accident fled the scene, leaving the victims to succumb to their injuries at a local health center. Police are actively working to trace the vehicle and bring the driver to justice, while the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
