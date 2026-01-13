Friedrich Merz's Strategic Asia Visit Bolsters Indo-German Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz kicked off his first visit to Asia by arriving in Bengaluru, a major IT hub, marking a milestone in Indo-German relations. His arrival was warmly welcomed by Karnataka officials, underscoring the importance of his visit.

During his time in Bengaluru, Merz is scheduled to explore German tech major Bosch's India headquarters and the significant Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science. These visits aim to foster greater technological and educational collaboration between the two nations.

Earlier in his trip, Merz engaged in pivotal discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. The dialogue led to the signing of 19 critical agreements, including a roadmap for defense collaboration and enhanced cooperation in higher education, further cementing the partnership between Germany and India. His itinerary also included cultural visits, emphasizing the diplomatic mission's depth.

