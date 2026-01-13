Controversial 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Passes Away at 68

Scott Adams, the creator of the renowned comic strip 'Dilbert', has died at the age of 68 following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Adams, who was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, passed away on Tuesday, as confirmed by his wife, Shelly Miles, during an online livestream.

President Trump paid tribute to Adams on Truth Social, describing him as a 'fantastic guy' and a 'great influencer' who was unafraid to support him when it was unfashionable. The 'Dilbert' strip, once a fixture in countless newspapers, was known for its witty take on corporate life.

Adams' career met controversy in 2023 after a racist rant surfaced on YouTube, resulting in the comic being dropped by many publications. He later attempted to clarify his remarks as hyperbolic and expressed disapproval of racism, though he contended that media coverage misrepresented his intent.