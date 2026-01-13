Left Menu

Controversial 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Passes Away at 68

Scott Adams, creator of 'Dilbert' and vocal Trump supporter, passed away at 68 after a battle with cancer. Known for his sharp critiques of corporate culture, his career faced turbulence following a controversial racist rant. His death was acknowledged by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:19 IST
Controversial 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Passes Away at 68
Scott Adams, the creator of the renowned comic strip 'Dilbert', has died at the age of 68 following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Adams, who was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, passed away on Tuesday, as confirmed by his wife, Shelly Miles, during an online livestream.

President Trump paid tribute to Adams on Truth Social, describing him as a 'fantastic guy' and a 'great influencer' who was unafraid to support him when it was unfashionable. The 'Dilbert' strip, once a fixture in countless newspapers, was known for its witty take on corporate life.

Adams' career met controversy in 2023 after a racist rant surfaced on YouTube, resulting in the comic being dropped by many publications. He later attempted to clarify his remarks as hyperbolic and expressed disapproval of racism, though he contended that media coverage misrepresented his intent.

