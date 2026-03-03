Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Tankers Stranded, Insurance Canceled as Tensions Escalate
The escalating Iran conflict has disrupted shipping in the Middle East Gulf, leading to insurance cancellations and soaring oil prices. With tankers stranded and damaged, insurers are canceling war risk coverage, and shipping rates are expected to rise significantly due to heightened perceived threats.
The rising conflict involving Iran is causing critical disruptions in the Middle East Gulf, as insurance companies are canceling war risk coverage vital for vessels navigating the region. This upheaval has left several tankers damaged or stranded, resulting in fatalities and an operational crisis.
The disruption is most pronounced in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global oil and gas supply. Iran's retaliatory strikes, following U.S. and Israeli attacks, have effectively paralyzed shipping through this essential maritime corridor, elevating risk perceptions and consequently spiking oil and gas prices.
Marine insurers, including giants like Gard and the London P&I Club, are taking decisive steps to mitigate risks by increasing premiums or withdrawing coverage altogether. Meanwhile, the logistical bottleneck is exacerbated as Iran threatens further military action, challenging shipping companies to adapt swiftly to fluctuating threats and insurance costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
