Left Menu

India's Crude Dilemma: Navigating Oil Supply Shocks Amid Middle East Conflicts

India's oil supply vulnerabilities intensify amid Middle East conflicts, posing risks due to thin reserves. With only 20-25 days of current inventory, India relies heavily on the Middle East for crude, unlike China, which has a six-month reserve. Global impacts include rising energy prices and potential supply shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 04:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 04:57 IST
India's Crude Dilemma: Navigating Oil Supply Shocks Amid Middle East Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating Middle East conflicts, India faces heightened vulnerability to oil supply disruptions due to its limited reserves. Analysts highlight that, unlike China, which boasts six months of crude storage, India holds just 20 to 25 days' worth, making it susceptible to supply shocks.

With the region accounting for 55% of India's crude imports, recent geopolitical tensions, such as Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, could severely impact the country. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil passage, has already pushed Brent crude prices up by 7%.

Experts warn that prolonged disruptions could lead to soaring fuel costs and force India to seek alternative suppliers. In contrast, countries like Japan and South Korea have substantial reserves, covering 254 and 208 days, respectively, providing a buffer against market instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA

Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA

 Global
2
U.S. Political Landscape Amidst Trump's Strategic Maneuvers

U.S. Political Landscape Amidst Trump's Strategic Maneuvers

 Global
3
Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts Escalate

Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts Escalate

 Global
4
Oil Shockwaves: A Crisis on the Horizon

Oil Shockwaves: A Crisis on the Horizon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026