Rising Tensions: Iran Threatens U.S. After Supreme Leader's Death

An intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters reveals that Iran and its proxies could potentially target the U.S. following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security notes an increased threat of targeted actions, although large-scale physical attacks remain unlikely.

The DHS report, dated February 28, highlights concerns over possible cyber threats, such as website defacements and denial-of-service attacks by Iran-aligned 'hacktivists.' As tensions mount, Iran confirmed Khamenei's death on Sunday, as initial reports were made following strikes announced by Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

This incident has prompted escalated military actions, including U.S. and Israeli strikes, with Israel targeting Lebanon as Hezbollah and Tehran continue missile and drone attacks. In the U.S., an unrelated shooting in Austin, Texas, raises questions about potential motivations linked to the ongoing conflict.

