Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty Over Martial Law Imposition

A South Korean independent counsel has demanded the death sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol due to rebellion charges stemming from his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024. Yoon, currently jailed, faces multiple trials for crimes during his presidency. A verdict is expected in February.

An independent counsel has requested the death sentence for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing rebellion charges related to his imposition of martial law in December 2024. Yoon, who was removed from office in April, is currently in jail facing eight trials for crimes during his presidency.

The counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, requested the Seoul Central District Court to sentence Yoon to death, calling his decree an act of "anti-state activities" and a self-coup. Allegations suggest Yoon aimed to extend his rule and undermine the constitutional state governance.

While Yoon defends his actions as a protective measure against opposition, the court's decision is expected by February. South Korea's judicial history suggests a life sentence is more likely, as the nation has not carried out an execution since 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)

