Karnataka Home Minister Addresses Key Issues: Courtesy Calls, Secret Visits, and MGNREGA Controversy

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday described the meeting between Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a mere 'courtesy call.' The minister refrained from divulging details, noting, 'The Chief Minister and the party president have discussed it. There seemed to be no significant discussion.'

Parameshwara also responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism regarding the state leaders not welcoming German Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz. He accused the central government of inadequate communication, saying the Chancellor's visit seemed like 'he came secretly and left secretly,' with no invitation extended to the state government.

Further, the Home Minister announced a special cabinet meeting, focusing on the BJP-led central government's repeal of the MGNREGA Act, which sparked controversy for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name. Parameshwara also addressed the submission of the Jail Reforms Committee report, pledging to evaluate its recommendations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)