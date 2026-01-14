Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Addresses Key Issues: Courtesy Calls, Secret Visits, and MGNREGA Controversy

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara addresses controversies surrounding a high-profile meeting, the secret visit of a foreign leader, and the repeal of MGNREGA. He dismisses the meeting as a courtesy call, criticizes the central government for lack of communication, and calls for a special cabinet meeting on the act's repeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:02 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Addresses Key Issues: Courtesy Calls, Secret Visits, and MGNREGA Controversy
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday described the meeting between Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a mere 'courtesy call.' The minister refrained from divulging details, noting, 'The Chief Minister and the party president have discussed it. There seemed to be no significant discussion.'

Parameshwara also responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism regarding the state leaders not welcoming German Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz. He accused the central government of inadequate communication, saying the Chancellor's visit seemed like 'he came secretly and left secretly,' with no invitation extended to the state government.

Further, the Home Minister announced a special cabinet meeting, focusing on the BJP-led central government's repeal of the MGNREGA Act, which sparked controversy for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name. Parameshwara also addressed the submission of the Jail Reforms Committee report, pledging to evaluate its recommendations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

 Global
2
President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

 India
3
Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026