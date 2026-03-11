Left Menu

KTR Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Defection Dismissals, Plans Private Member Bill Against Congress

Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti's KTR criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'a joke of a leader,' following the dismissal of defection petitions against MLAs. He announced a Private Member Bill in Telangana Assembly demanding the Congress government fulfill its unkept promises, such as legal backing for six guarantees.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that pressure influenced the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against defected MLAs.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy, KTR said, "Rahul portrays himself as a constitutional saviour yet allows defections. Indira Gandhi ignited this defection trend. Congress today is assaulting the Constitution." The comments followed the dismissal of cases against MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender, the latter having defected to contest on a Congress ticket.

KTR further announced the BRS's plan to introduce a Private Member Bill exposing Congress promises left unfulfilled, notably six electoral guarantees. With the Congress failing to legislate these promises, KTR urged Congress MLAs to support the bill, aiming to hold the government accountable to its commitments.

