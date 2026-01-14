Raj Thackeray Criticizes SEC Over Election Rule Changes
Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticized the State Election Commission for altering election rules. He claimed that the changes, which permitted door-to-door canvassing after the official campaign ended, favored the ruling Mahayuti. Thackeray questioned the decisions and advised vigilance against rule exploitation.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray launched a critique against the State Election Commission on Wednesday, accusing it of altering electoral procedures to benefit the ruling Mahayuti coalition. This accusation surfaced as the SEC permitted door-to-door canvassing after the official end of the civic poll campaign.
Speaking to the press, Thackeray alleged that the SEC's changes, which were announced just a day prior to the polls, were a calculated move to secure victory for the government. He questioned why these late-stage alterations were introduced, especially when such exceptions were absent in previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The SEC outlined that candidates could visit voters' homes in groups of up to five without microphones, claiming this personal interaction doesn't equate to public canvassing. Meanwhile, the introduction of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) for technical backup during Mumbai's polls also drew criticism from Thackeray, who argued that political parties were uninformed about its deployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Election Rules: A Restrained Canvassing Approach
Massive Security Deployment for Mumbai Elections
Innovation in Voting: Mumbai’s First Use of PADU in Civic Polls
Bombay High Court Revives BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections
High Court Greenlights BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections