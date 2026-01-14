Raj Thackeray Criticizes SEC Over Election Rule Changes

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray launched a critique against the State Election Commission on Wednesday, accusing it of altering electoral procedures to benefit the ruling Mahayuti coalition. This accusation surfaced as the SEC permitted door-to-door canvassing after the official end of the civic poll campaign.

Speaking to the press, Thackeray alleged that the SEC's changes, which were announced just a day prior to the polls, were a calculated move to secure victory for the government. He questioned why these late-stage alterations were introduced, especially when such exceptions were absent in previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The SEC outlined that candidates could visit voters' homes in groups of up to five without microphones, claiming this personal interaction doesn't equate to public canvassing. Meanwhile, the introduction of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) for technical backup during Mumbai's polls also drew criticism from Thackeray, who argued that political parties were uninformed about its deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)