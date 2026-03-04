Turmoil in Travel: Navigating the Middle East Crisis

Amid escalating tensions, the joint military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran has severely impacted Middle Eastern travel routes, stranding tens of thousands and sending shockwaves globally.

Airspace closures have forced many airlines to cancel flights or reroute, leading to longer journeys and increased operating costs. With fuel prices rising, ticket costs are expected to inflate further if the conflict prolongs.

Authorities urge travelers to heed safety advisories and consider evacuation. Flexible bookings and insurance scrutiny are advised to better navigate the uncertain travel landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)