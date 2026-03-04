Thailand's Path to a New Parliament
Thailand's election commission has approved the majority of February's election results, clearing the way for the formation of a new parliament. As mandated by the constitution, the new parliament must convene within 15 days following the certification of at least 95% of these results.
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's election commission has officially certified most of the results from the recent February elections, according to sources from the commission who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday. This development is a significant step toward the establishment of a new parliament.
Under the current constitution, the newly certified parliament is required to convene within a 15-day period following the certification of a minimum of 95% of the election results. This constitutional mandate ensures a timely transition to a new parliamentary session, facilitating governance and political stability within the country.
The certification marks a pivotal moment in Thailand's political landscape, as the country looks forward to the implications of the new parliamentary body on its future governance and legislative processes.
