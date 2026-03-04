Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Six Young Lives in Bihar
In a shocking incident in Bihar's East Champaran district, six children, including five girls, drowned in a water-filled pit while bathing. The tragic event took place at Lohargava village when one child slipped, prompting others to jump in to save her, only to drown themselves.
In a heart-wrenching event, six children drowned in a water-filled pit in Bihar's East Champaran district. The victims include five young girls and a boy, identified as Diksha, Sonakshi, Priya, Arayadhya, Choti, and Prince.
The tragedy unfolded in Lohargava village under Kesariya police station's jurisdiction late Tuesday. Eyewitnesses reported that one girl slipped into the pit, and her friends, attempting a rescue, met the same fate.
Local officials arrived swiftly, retrieving the bodies and ensuring they were sent for post-mortem examinations. The incident has left the community in mourning, highlighting the hazards of unsupervised play near water bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
