Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Six Young Lives in Bihar

In a heart-wrenching event, six children drowned in a water-filled pit in Bihar's East Champaran district. The victims include five young girls and a boy, identified as Diksha, Sonakshi, Priya, Arayadhya, Choti, and Prince.

The tragedy unfolded in Lohargava village under Kesariya police station's jurisdiction late Tuesday. Eyewitnesses reported that one girl slipped into the pit, and her friends, attempting a rescue, met the same fate.

Local officials arrived swiftly, retrieving the bodies and ensuring they were sent for post-mortem examinations. The incident has left the community in mourning, highlighting the hazards of unsupervised play near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)