Family Drama Unfolds: Lalu Prasad's Surprising Reunion with Tej Pratap

Lalu Prasad attended a Makar Sankranti feast at his son Tej Pratap Yadav's house, months after expelling him from RJD. The visit sparked speculations of reconciliation, amid political intrigue following Tej Pratap's formation of the Janshakti Janta Dal. The event drew significant attention amid ongoing family and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:26 IST
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, made a surprising appearance at a feast hosted by his son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday. This comes months after a dramatic fallout that saw Yadav expelled from the party, along with Prasad sharply severing family ties.

Yadav, who launched the Janshakti Janta Dal after the expulsion, invited his family to a 'dahi-chura' feast. Despite his longstanding health issues, the elder Prasad attended, but refrained from answering reporters' queries, fueling speculation of a potential reconciliation.

With Prasad's visit amidst a backdrop of political strategy and family drama, and the Bihar state leadership under scrutiny, observers remain keen on any signs of political shifts or familial resolutions.

