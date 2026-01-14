Family Drama Unfolds: Lalu Prasad's Surprising Reunion with Tej Pratap

Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, made a surprising appearance at a feast hosted by his son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday. This comes months after a dramatic fallout that saw Yadav expelled from the party, along with Prasad sharply severing family ties.

Yadav, who launched the Janshakti Janta Dal after the expulsion, invited his family to a 'dahi-chura' feast. Despite his longstanding health issues, the elder Prasad attended, but refrained from answering reporters' queries, fueling speculation of a potential reconciliation.

With Prasad's visit amidst a backdrop of political strategy and family drama, and the Bihar state leadership under scrutiny, observers remain keen on any signs of political shifts or familial resolutions.