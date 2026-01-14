Maharashtra SEC Implements Contingency Plan with PADU for BMC Polls

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) declared that the use of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) is reserved for only technical challenges that may occur during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections' vote counting.

According to a statement from the SEC, the ability to access election results using PADU is a contingency measure, employed solely in exceptional circumstances. The voting machines utilized for the BMC elections, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd, are designated as the 'M3A' type and belong to the Election Commission of India.

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticized the SEC for not properly briefing political parties about PADU. Meanwhile, the BMC conducted demonstrations for parties to familiarize them with the PADU system as ordered by the SEC.

(With inputs from agencies.)