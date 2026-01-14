Left Menu

Maharashtra SEC Implements Contingency Plan with PADU for BMC Polls

The Maharashtra State Election Commission announced the use of Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) only if technical issues arise during BMC vote counting. Bharat Electronics Ltd's machines will be used, with PADU as a backup. MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticized the SEC for inadequate communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:42 IST
On Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) declared that the use of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) is reserved for only technical challenges that may occur during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections' vote counting.

According to a statement from the SEC, the ability to access election results using PADU is a contingency measure, employed solely in exceptional circumstances. The voting machines utilized for the BMC elections, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd, are designated as the 'M3A' type and belong to the Election Commission of India.

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticized the SEC for not properly briefing political parties about PADU. Meanwhile, the BMC conducted demonstrations for parties to familiarize them with the PADU system as ordered by the SEC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

