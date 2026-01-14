Left Menu

Chilling Effects: Autoimmune Disease Surges in Cold and Pollution

A surge in autoimmune disease flare-ups, especially arthritis, is linked to cold weather and high pollution levels. Dr. Uma Kumar from AIIMS highlights the environmental and lifestyle factors involved. These include joint stiffness from cold, vitamin D deficiency, and systemic inflammation from air toxins, triggering autoimmune responses.

Chilling Effects: Autoimmune Disease Surges in Cold and Pollution
Amid the chill of winter and the haze of pollution, reports from AIIMS Delhi indicate a rise in autoimmune disease flare-ups, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, according to Dr. Uma Kumar.

While a direct link between winter and autoimmune disorders remains unconfirmed, environmental and lifestyle factors are causing distress. Cold weather stiffens muscles, thickens joint fluids, and combined with low sunshine and increased pollution, it exacerbates symptoms.

The presence of autoantibodies does not confirm disease, emphasizes Kumar. Early diagnosis is crucial, and managing autoimmune diseases involves lifestyle modifications such as avoiding smoking, reducing sedentary habits, and maintaining a healthy diet with regular exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

