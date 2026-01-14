Chilling Effects: Autoimmune Disease Surges in Cold and Pollution

Amid the chill of winter and the haze of pollution, reports from AIIMS Delhi indicate a rise in autoimmune disease flare-ups, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, according to Dr. Uma Kumar.

While a direct link between winter and autoimmune disorders remains unconfirmed, environmental and lifestyle factors are causing distress. Cold weather stiffens muscles, thickens joint fluids, and combined with low sunshine and increased pollution, it exacerbates symptoms.

The presence of autoantibodies does not confirm disease, emphasizes Kumar. Early diagnosis is crucial, and managing autoimmune diseases involves lifestyle modifications such as avoiding smoking, reducing sedentary habits, and maintaining a healthy diet with regular exercise.

