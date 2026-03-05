US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Legality of Military Actions Under Scrutiny

The United States military, in cooperation with Israel, has launched a series of aggressive strikes against Iranian targets, leading to the death of key officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Wednesday, a U.S. submarine engaged and sunk an Iranian naval vessel near Sri Lanka.

President Donald Trump, offering varying justifications, claimed the actions were to prevent an imminent threat, although details and intelligence backing these claims were sparse. As legal experts analyze, Trump's moves may push the limits of constitutional presidential authority, raising questions about the role of Congress and the boundaries of executive power.

International legal experts argue that the attacks may breach the United Nations Charter, as neither U.N. authorization nor a legitimate self-defense claim is clear. Furthermore, the War Powers Resolution could challenge Trump's ability to sustain military operations without further Congressional approval, as debates continue over compliance with international norms.

