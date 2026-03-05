Left Menu

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Legality of Military Actions Under Scrutiny

The U.S. military, alongside Israel, has intensified attacks against Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Trump's actions are facing scrutiny over their legality under both domestic and international law, raising significant concerns about presidential power and legal norms in armed conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:17 IST
The United States military, in cooperation with Israel, has launched a series of aggressive strikes against Iranian targets, leading to the death of key officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Wednesday, a U.S. submarine engaged and sunk an Iranian naval vessel near Sri Lanka.

President Donald Trump, offering varying justifications, claimed the actions were to prevent an imminent threat, although details and intelligence backing these claims were sparse. As legal experts analyze, Trump's moves may push the limits of constitutional presidential authority, raising questions about the role of Congress and the boundaries of executive power.

International legal experts argue that the attacks may breach the United Nations Charter, as neither U.N. authorization nor a legitimate self-defense claim is clear. Furthermore, the War Powers Resolution could challenge Trump's ability to sustain military operations without further Congressional approval, as debates continue over compliance with international norms.

