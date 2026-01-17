Left Menu

Controversial Remarks by MP Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya Ignite Social Backlash

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya stirred controversy by linking women's beauty to rape, describing assaults on SC and ST women as 'teerth phal.' His remarks faced criticism from both BJP and Congress leaders, who demanded accountability and distancing from such statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:23 IST
Controversial Remarks by MP Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya Ignite Social Backlash
Phool Singh Baraiya
  • Country:
  • India

In a disconcerting development, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has triggered considerable uproar due to his contentious statements. He controversially associated women's beauty with incidents of rape and described assaults on women from Scheduled Castes and Tribes as 'teerth phal' or 'rewards of pilgrimage.'

The comments, made public during a media interview and further propagated through viral social media videos, have drawn sharp criticism from fellow politicians and social groups. Both the ruling BJP and opposition leaders have strongly condemned Baraiya's remarks, urging decisive action against him to maintain societal harmony.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other critics assert that Baraiya's statements contribute to social discord. While Congress has asked Baraiya to clarify his comments, they emphasize the urgency of addressing violence against women and dismiss linking such crimes to caste or religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026