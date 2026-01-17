Controversial Remarks by MP Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya Ignite Social Backlash

In a disconcerting development, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has triggered considerable uproar due to his contentious statements. He controversially associated women's beauty with incidents of rape and described assaults on women from Scheduled Castes and Tribes as 'teerth phal' or 'rewards of pilgrimage.'

The comments, made public during a media interview and further propagated through viral social media videos, have drawn sharp criticism from fellow politicians and social groups. Both the ruling BJP and opposition leaders have strongly condemned Baraiya's remarks, urging decisive action against him to maintain societal harmony.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other critics assert that Baraiya's statements contribute to social discord. While Congress has asked Baraiya to clarify his comments, they emphasize the urgency of addressing violence against women and dismiss linking such crimes to caste or religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)